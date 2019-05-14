WATCH: Angelina Jolie Taunts Michelle Pfeiffer in Action-Packed Trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie is back as Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent in the first teaser for the sequel to Disney’s 2014 original, but she’s got company.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil sees Jolie’s horned diva go up against franchise newcomer Michelle Pfeiffer, playing Queen Ingrith. The teaser sets up a rivalry between the regal pair.

“There are many who prey on the innocent. I’m sure your kind would agree,” taunts Maleficent.

“If I didn’t know better, I’d say you were making threat,” responds the Queen.

“Well do you?,” says Maleficent.

“Do I what?,” says Pfeiffer’s Queen.

“Know better,” Maleficent cooly says.

The film picks up several years after where the original left off and opens on Oct. 18, nearly seven months earlier than its initial debut date of May 29, 2020.

Also returning to the cast are Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora and Sam Riley as Diaval.

Other new additions include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein and Robert Lindsay.

Fanning previously shared a pair of behind-the-scenes snaps, including a hilarious photo of Jolie, horns and all, tossing up a peace sign in a bathrobe.

“It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!” Fanning wrote.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), with a script by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.