Angelina Jolie Says 'I Had Lost Myself a Bit' During Separation from Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The 44-year-old actress called her split from the actor “a complicated moment,” telling French magazine Madame Figaro, “I didn’t recognize myself anymore.”

Pitt, 55, and Jolie married in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2016 after first meeting in 2004. The couple shares six children: daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, told the outlet that while she doesn’t know what her destiny holds, she is in a “period of transition, like a homecoming, a return to [herself].”

“I had lost myself a bit,” she explained of the moment when her “relationship with Brad was coming to an end.”

During the couple’s separation, Jolie said she felt “smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn’t necessarily obvious,” adding, “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt.”

However, the star expressed that having the chance to “reconnect with this humility and this insignificance” has helped to point to the good things she has in her life.

“All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive,” Jolie explained.

Recently, Jolie shared that her inner strength comes from the love of her six children.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her newest movie, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about her love for her family. When asked where she got her strength from, Jolie sweetly said, “My kids.”

While her oldest son couldn’t attend the premiere, Jolie was joined by her kids, along with her brother James Haven and father Jon Voight.

Voight, 80, praised Jolie at the premiere, telling PEOPLE his daughter was “very strong.”

“She has a certain persona that is hers alone, and she sits in it very comfortably,” he said.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Oct. 18.