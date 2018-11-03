When in Seoul! Angelina Jolie Takes Son Maddox, 17, on a University Tour in South Korea

Angelina Jolie‘s oldest child is getting ready to leave the nest.

The mother of six, 43, traveled to South Korea on an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy and she made sure to set aside time for her 17-year-old son Maddox to visit university campuses in Seoul.

The teenager has spent time studying the Korean language and is interested in studying in the country. This is his first visit to a campus.

While there, Jolie stepped out alongside her 14-year-old son Pax while Maddox rested before embarking on his tour.

Jolie shares her six children, including Shiloh, 12; Zahara, 13; and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad Pitt.

Fans on Twitter and Instagram shared photos of the Maleficent actress and Pax while dining out at a traditional Korean BBQ restaurant.

In one video, fans shyly walked past the pair as they settled into their seats before their food arrived. Another fan shared photos of the mother and son being shown a menu.

Jolie was recently in Peru on behalf of the UNHCR to visit Venezuelans fleeing their country in light of a devastating economic depression.

In a photo exclusive to PEOPLE, the Oscar winner shared a visit to a local soup kitchen in Tumbes, Peru, where about 2,000 Venezuelans arrive in the country every day.

She also received a blessing from a local nun and spoke to a local Peruvian volunteer who explained how the community had come together to support the refugees and migrants.