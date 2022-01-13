Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were married from 2000 to 2003

Angelina Jolie Still Sends Ex Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Holiday Gifts, He Says

Harry James Thornton still holds a special place in Angelina Jolie's heart.

Nearly 20 years after his father Billy Bob Thornton and the 46-year-old actress divorced, the 27-year-old Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star told Entertainment Tonight his former stepmother still thinks of him each holiday season.

"To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that," Harry told the outlet. "I don't talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk."

Harry is the son of former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak, who was married to Billy Bob from 1993 to 1997. Jolie was married to Bolly Bob from 2000 to 2003.

Before the pair split, Harry said Jolie would regularly find fun ways to keep him and his siblings entertained. "She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip," he told ET, calling the star "so cool."

"She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger," Harry added. "Like, she was a lot of fun."

After her split with Billy Bob, Jolie married Brad Pitt in 2014 but the couple split in 2016. She has six children.

Billy Bob is currently married to Connie Angland, his sixth wife since 1978. He has four children, including Harry.

Harry is currently appearing on E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which follows the children of eight celebrities as they go from posh living to getting down and dirty on a working ranch.

Also appearing on the show, which premiered Wednesday, is Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin, Shaquille O'Neal's son Myles, Eazy-E's daughter Ebie, David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor, Ray Parker Jr.'s son Redmond, Billy Gunn's son Austin, and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's daughter Hana Giraldo.