Angelina Jolie Spotted on Lunch Outing with Billionaire Environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild

The actress and David Mayer de Rothschild were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu, California, on Thursday

Published on March 26, 2023 11:41 AM
Photo: BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie and David Mayer de Rothschild enjoyed a lunch outing together.

The actress, 47, and the British environmentalist, 44, were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu, California, on Thursday. Page Six reported that the outing lasted for three hours.

Jolie was captured exiting the establishment in a black dress that featured cutouts on the side. She accessorized the look with a pair of black heels and matching sunglasses.

Mayer de Rothschild, meanwhile, kept it casually cool in a pair of jeans, a blue shirt and a blue jacket, which he paired with black shoes.

Representatives for Jolie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

BACKGRID

Jolie's outing with Mayer de Rothschild came months after the star announced that she was stepping away from her role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy in December.

The UNHCR announced the move in a press release at the time, and Jolie said in a statement that she was "grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally, and to serve as Special Envoy."

"I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people," she continued. "After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions."

US actress and Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Angelina Jolie adresses a press conference after meeting with NATO Secretary General in Brussels on January 31, 2018.
Angelina Jolie. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that Jolie "decided to leave UNHCR so she can devote more of her efforts to supporting groups led by those most directly affected by conflict, to help empower them and lift their voices and leadership." She has worked with locally led organizations like the MJP Foundation in Cambodia, which she founded back in 2003.

"She will be more effective as an outsider," the source added. "She always has been like that, and more with the people than the system."

Among her various humanitarian efforts, Jolie had worked with UNHCR since 2001, and was appointed Special Envoy in 2012.

