Angelina Jolie Spends Birthday with All 6 Kids 'Laughing' and Riding Roller Coaster in England

Angelina Jolie celebrated turning 43 on Monday in the best way possible: riding a roller coaster!

The Oscar winner — who’s currently filming Maleficent 2 in London — marked her big day by treating all six of her children to some thrill rides at Thorpe Park on the outskirts of the British capital.

This included strapping herself info the Nemesis Inferno — a 2,460ft, 50mph coaster themed around an erupting tropical volcano, which features four vertical flips.

“I’d just come off the Nemesis and Angelina was standing right next to us with her family and her bodyguard,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She had her arm around her daughter Zahara and was having a real laugh with her under her very big sunglasses.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Lots of people were trying to take a picture but her bodyguard politely asked people not to because she was with her children. She just seemed really happy and was laughing pretty much all the time!”

After spinning upside down on the ride, Jolie enjoyed one of the amusement park’s game stands with daughters Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year old twins Vivienne and Knox, who was “carrying a giant toy snake,” adds the source

Together with brothers Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, all six of Jolie’s children are in the UK while their mom films Disney’s fantasy sequel with co-star Elle Fanning.

Jolie’s kids are continuing their school work in a designated trailer while on set.

“She will focus only on their children and being with them,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this year about Jolie’s life as she goes through her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Fanning — who plays Princess Aurora in the franchise — recently showed another glimpse of Jolie’s fun side by uploading images of her smiling and flashing a peace sign from the film set.

The caption read: “It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set.”