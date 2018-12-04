Why Angelina Jolie Speaks to Her Kids About Sexual Violence: 'This Is Not Just a Problem for Women'

Angelina Jolie wants her six children to know the truth about sexual violence.

The Oscar-winning actress, 43, told Marie Claire in an interview published on Tuesday that she speaks to her kids about sexual violence to make them aware the issue does not just pertain to women.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don’t just speak to my daughters. I speak to them with their brothers,” Jolie explained. “That is maybe the first most important distinction. This is not just a problem for women, and the solution is working with women and men. And girls and boys.”

The Maleficent actress stressed the issue also pertained to men, who could also be victims of sexual crimes.

“Not only are men and boys also victims of these crimes, but those who are perpetrating these crimes need to have other men remind them what it really is to be a man,” she said. “A man with a healthy relationship to women. And all societies need to be clear about not tolerating this behavior.”

Angelina Jolie attends Fighting Stigma Through Film festival in London

Jolie added, “Sexual violence in conflict is still a taboo subject.”

“Female and male survivors, and children born of this rape, are often treated as if they are the ones who have done something wrong,” she said. “They are rejected and stigmatized, while their attackers go unpunished. That’s what has to change, and breaking the taboo is part of that.”

RELATED: On the Radio! Angelina Jolie Joins the BBC’s Popular Today Programme as Guest Editor

The actress shares six children with her ex Brad Pitt: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

She recently shined a light on the “urgent international issue” of sexual violence in war at the Fighting Stigma Through Film festival in London in November.

The festival is an offshoot of the wider Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict (PSVI) campaign Jolie founded with former British foreign secretary William Hague in 2012.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Takes a Cue from Meghan Markle in Fascinator, Off-the-Shoulder Dress for Royal Event

In December, Jolie will also be bringing her campaigning to British radio.

On Dec. 28 she will follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry, Stephen Hawking, Sir Richard Branson and Melinda Gates to guest edit the BBC’s prestigious current affairs flagship Today.

While behind the mic, Jolie will interview a number of high-profile guests about potential solutions to warzone sexual violence and the equally heart-wrenching topic of the global refugee crisis.

“I hope we will be working on this for many years to come,” Jolie told the audience at the BFI, adding that it was crucial to allow “the voices who set the agenda to be those of the survivors themselves.”