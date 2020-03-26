Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Rejoins Family as His College Classes Are Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Image zoom Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie Christopher Jue/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie received an early homecoming from her oldest son!

The actress’ son, Maddox, returned home early from his studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea after his semester was canceled due to the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE confirms.

The 18-year-old college student is using the downtime to focus on his Korean and Russian studies while he stays at home with his mother and five younger siblings: Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Jolie is also aiming to help other kids in need. The Oscar-winner donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization distributing meals to children who relied on school lunches.

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Says She’s Reuniting with Maddox in Japan This Week: ‘I Am Two Days from My Hug’

According to a press release, the charity has already distributed $2 million to 78 organizations in 30 states across the country and issued new emergency grants to school districts, food banks and community organizations feeding kids nationwide.

Jolie also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency and sent support to the schools she funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia to help ensure they can continue teaching and learning through the pandemic.

The actress currently funds 10 schools in Cambodia through the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation, set up in the name of her oldest son who she adopted in the Asian country. She also funds the Angelina Jolie school for girls in Kenya and two other schools for girls in Afghanistan.

On a worldwide scale, Jolie is working with UNESCO on the establishment of a Global Education Coalition to help children access distance learning during the period of school closures.

Parents and caregivers seeking meals for children can text the word “FOOD” (or “COMIDA”) to 877-877 to find emergency food distribution sites in their neighborhoods.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.