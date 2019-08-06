Maddox Heads to University! What to Know About Angelina Jolie's Son's College in South Korea

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is in for quite the experience when he heads off to college.

As PEOPLE reported, Angelina Jolie‘s oldest child, who turned 18 on Monday, will start classes at Yonsei University in South Korea this month, where he will be studying biochemistry.

“He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei,” a source said. “He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.”

Yonsei University is a private research institution located in Seoul that was first established in 1885, with its current iteration opening its doors in 1957. The university is part of South Korea’s three elite SKY universities and is regarded as one of the best in the country.

The school has 19,087 undergraduate students seeking degrees, with 7,938 master students and 3,291 doctoral students rounding out its graduate school program.

The department of biochemistry, meanwhile, boasts plenty of topics for Maddox to dig into during his studies. Proteins, chemical activations, neoplasms, cells and genes are just some of the research topics the department specializes in.

As Maddox prepares for his new journey, Jolie, 44, is making the trip to help him get settled.

“Mom is dropping him off in August,” the source said of the actress and activist. “She is very proud. She will miss seeing him as much, but he’s ready.”

The source said that while he’ll be far away from their American home base, his new school is close to the family’s Cambodian home.

“He’s very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit,” the insider said of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Maddox’s choice to attend a South Korean school comes after he was spotted visiting universities there with Jolie back in Nov. 2018. The two visited campuses in Seoul while Jolie was in the country on an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy.