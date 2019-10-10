Angelina Jolie Says Son Maddox, 18, Has 'Grown Up into Such a Good Man' — and 'Got Tattooed'

Angelina Jolie couldn’t be prouder of her oldest child, son Maddox.

While the 18-year-old didn’t accompany his mom and four youngest siblings — twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, Shiloh, 13, and Zahara, 14 — to the London premiere of her new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the actress still couldn’t help expressing her pride for Maddox on the red carpet Wednesday.

“I’m so happy for [Maddox] that he’s grown up into such a good man,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the college student, who joined Jolie and sister Zahara last week at the film’s Tokyo premiere.

“I say that ’cause he’s smart and he’s doing his work, but he’s also wild. He’s balanced in his teenage years,” Jolie, 44, continued, sharing that Maddox “got tattooed.”

The actress also dished on how lucky she feels having her family in tow at premieres across the world, saying it “means a lot” to see her “daughter put on a beautiful dress and figure out the right heels and all that mom stuff.”

“It’s so fun. It would get quite lonely if I was doing it by myself,” Jolie continued. “It’s never fun to focus on yourself, anyway. When you’re all taking care of each other and you’re making a game out of it and just being silly, it’s nice for me as a mom. It’s moments.”

At the Los Angeles premiere on Sept. 30, Jolie told Extra that she was excited to see Maddox — who is studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul — at the Tokyo event.

“He’s good,” she shared. “But he’s flying to meet me in Japan. So I am two days from my hug.”

In another recent interview with ET, Jolie spoke about watching her six kids (she’s also mom to son Pax, 15) grow up as they start heading off to college.

“I just sent one off … I’m so proud of him,” the Girl, Interrupted actress said of Maddox. “I’m so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage.”

“[And] it’s going to be different for different kids,” she shared. “Maddox was so ready.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.