Angelina Jolie to Make 'Sophisticated, Powerful' Movies, Documentaries and Series with Fremantle
Angelina Jolie just signed a huge multi-year deal!
In a news release issued Friday, the production company Fremantle announced the 46-year-old actress signed a three-year international filmmaking agreement with them.
Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle's Global CEO, said in a news release that the company is "thrilled" to be partnering with Jolie, "joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian."
Mullin added, "Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world. We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience."
Jolie, an Oscar winner and Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), elaborated on what she is looking most forward with in the partnership.
"To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle," said Jolie, per the news release. "I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective."
According to the release, under the agreement that begins immediately, Jolie will develop "sophisticated, powerful and internationally focused" documentaries, original series and feature films. She will direct, produce and star in the projects, depending on their focus.
"Angelina Jolie and Fremantle share a global perspective on important storytelling, championing underserved and diverse voices from across the world," added the news release.
This May, Jolie will direct and produce the feature film Without Blood in Italy. The screenplay is based on the bestselling novel by Alessandro Baricco.
Others currently working with Fremantle on projects include Saverio Costanzo, Alice Rohrwacher, Tebogo Malope, Michael Winterbottom, Kenneth Branagh, Kirill Serebrennikov, Shira Haas, Steven Knight, Afua Hirsch, Felix van Groeningen and Luca Guadagnino, per the news release.