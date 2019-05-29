Shiloh Turns 13! Angelina Jolie Treats All of Her Kids to Escape Room Experience to Celebrate

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rang in the newly-minted teenager’s 13th birthday with a thrilling escape room experience. And all five of Shiloh’s siblings (Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne) joined in on the fun!

The happy family was seen heading into popular Los Angeles escape room The Basement on Monday night to celebrate Shiloh’s big day. Shiloh, whom Jolie, 43, shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, is the fourth of the Jolie-Pitt children to hit the teenage years.

All of Jolie and Pitt’s children, as well as a group of friends, spent hours going through the escape rooms, eating custom birthday cakes and watching performances from a magician. Pitt was not present.

The Basement is a “live” escape room, which features actual actors as the story unfolds. The room is based on the fictional tale of Edward Tandy, who goes insane after his mother’s death and takes up her horrifying “hobby” of killing animals to turn them into taxidermy.

The room gives participants 45 minutes to escape Edward’s capture, as he begins to target not just animals — but humans.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX

Jolie is focusing on another project with her six kids — a new global current affairs TV program for children she’s partnering with the BBC for.

“We enjoy reading the kids pullout of the New York Times and look at National Geographic,” Jolie recently told PEOPLE, “but as a parent, I felt there wasn’t that one vetted and reliable internationally-minded news program tailored for children that we could sit down and watch together each week. That is what I hope this will be for our family and other families.”

Her next film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, opens Oct. 18.