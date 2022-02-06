Angelina Jolie Shares Moving Letter from Young Afghan Woman: 'Help Ensure They're Not Forgotten'

Angelina Jolie during the presentation of the movie Eternals in Rome, Italy on October 25,2021.

Angelina Jolie during the presentation of the movie Eternals in Rome, Italy on October 25,2021.

Angelina Jolie is calling on her social media followers to be aware of atrocities being committed in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old actress and humanitarian shared a personal letter she received from a young woman in the country on Instagram, parts of which were blurred out as to not reveal her identity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter," Jolie began the caption of her post. "I'm protecting her identity, but she hasn't been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power."

Noting that women in Afghanistan are "being arrested simply for taking part in peaceful protests," the Maleficent star said the young girl wrote: "I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a girl."

Jolie then shared another extract from the young woman's letter. "I feel like women don't have any right to speak or put their word forward," the unidentified female wrote to the mother of six.

"The rights of the woman are taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything in the country," she added.

The woman who wrote the letter to Jolie then detailed an instance from a "few weeks back when the Taliban arrested two of the women who raised their voices in order to ask for the rights of woman and freedom."

Writing that the instance left her shocked and dismayed, the woman said, "I just thought, that this is the end."

RELATED GALLERY: Scenes from the Startling Fall of Afghanistan

Jolie closed out her caption with a plea. "Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day," she wrote.

"Please help ensure they're not forgotten," Jolie concluded her post, which also highlights women's rights activists who are "missing" in Afghanistan, including Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar, and Zahra Mohammadi, plus Tamana Zaryab Paryani and her three sisters.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie on How Her Six Kids Are Growing Up: "They're Pretty Great People"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Back in August, Jolie made her debut on Instagram, where she shared a different letter from another young woman who expressed her fears for the future after the Taliban had taken over Afghanistan.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan," Jolie wrote at the time. "Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

In the letter, the young unidentified woman detailed how she and many others were living in fear, expressing "all our dreams are gone."

In response, Jolie — who is a former U.N. goodwill ambassador, and who has worked with refugees in years past — wrote, "It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country."

"To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand," she added. "Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it."