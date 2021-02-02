Angelina Jolie stars in the female-driven western set in the Montana wilderness

Angelina Jolie's Upcoming Western Those Who Wish Me Dead Lands in Theaters and on HBO Max in May

Angelina Jolie will be one of the few famous faces on the big screen this coming spring.

The Oscar winner's next movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, a female-driven western, will open in theaters on May 14 as part of Warner Bros.'s 2021 lineup.

This means the movie will also be available to stream on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters, since it falls into Warner Bros. previously announced release plan for movies this year.

The movie follows a teenager who witnesses a brutal murder and assumes a new identity in order to escape twin assassins. As the teen hides in a wilderness skills program led by an expert, the whole group is threatened by a raging wildfire in the Montana wilderness.

Those Who Wish Me Dead also stars Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little and Jake Weber.

The film is written and directed by Tyler Sheridan, the writer behind Hell or High Water and Sicario.

Warner Bros.' 2021 release strategy was tested with the Christmas opening of Wonder Woman 1984: films released will play in theaters and be available to HBO Max subscribers exclusively for one month. After one month, the newly released films will leave the platform and continue to be available in movie theaters in the U.S. and internationally.

The list of films that will now follow Wonder Woman's path includes The Matrix 4, Dune, the Sopranos movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark and Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical In the Heights.