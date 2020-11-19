Angelina Jolie Set to Direct Biopic About Wartime Photographer Don McCullin

Angelina Jolie has lined up her next directing gig.

Jolie, 45, will helm Unreasonable Behaviour, a biopic about legendary war photographer Sir Don McCullin, based on his bestselling autobiography.

McCullin is known for his captivating images of wars in Vietnam and Cambodia, often risking his own life to capture the perfect shot that showcases his subjects. The photographer's work in Cambodia and Jolie's own dedication to the country where her first son is from brought a connection between the two.

“Having viewed Angelina's last film on Cambodia (and having spent so much time during the war there) I was very impressed at how she made such a powerful and accurate representation of the place at that time," said McCullin in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel as if I am in safe, capable and professional hands with her."

Jolie previously directed First They Killed My Father, a heartbreaking portrayal of the genocide in Cambodia, told from the eyes of a young girl. The Oscar winner adopted her oldest son Maddox from Cambodia after the actress spent time in the Southeast Asian country while filming Tomb Raider.

Image zoom Angelina Jolie with son Maddox Jolie-Pitt and book author Loung Ung on set of First They Killed My Father | Credit: Pax Jolie-Pitt/Netflix

Unreasonable Behaviour will be Jolie's sixth time in the director's chair, having previously worked on 2007's A Place in Time, 2011's In the Land of Blood and Honey, 2014's Unbroken, 2015's By the Sea, and First They Killed My Father in 2017.

The movie is also being produced by Tom Hardy and his producing partner Dan Baker under their company Hardy Son & Baker. The two remarked on her experience as a director in a statement.