Angelina Jolie Sells Her Stake in $164 Million Wine Label She Shared with Brad Pitt

Tenute del Mondo, the wine division the Stoli Group, purchased 50 percent of the Château Miraval estate from Jolie for an undisclosed amount

Angelina Jolie has sold her stake in the $164 million French estate and winery that she acquired with Brad Pitt over a decade ago.

Château Miraval is an estate in the South of France. The brand is known for its Miraval rosé.

Jolie's stake in the brand had been the subject of the couple's latest legal dispute. Last month, the actress was cleared to sell off her shares in the winery and estate, which is where she married Pitt back in 2014.

Chateau Miraval Credit: MICHEL GANGNE/AFP via Getty

Jolie previously ran into problems selling her shares in Quimicum, the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, because of her and Pitt's ongoing divorce. In July, she asked a California court to allow the sale despite the fact that they were still finalizing their divorce proceedings, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

But Pitt's company, Mondo Bongo, had also separately filed a lawsuit against Jolie's company, Nouvel, regarding the estate in order to retain a majority share of it.

Angelina Jolie Credit: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

When the two actors first purchased their shares in Quimicum in 2008, their respective companies split the ownership 60-40, with Mondo Bongo holding the majority share. In 2013, the split evened to 50-50 when Mondo Bongo transferred some shares to Nouvel, the lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE, said.

The documents claimed Pitt, 57, sold Jolie the shares back in 2013 for a symbolic price of 1 Euro, below the true value of her stake, and now argued the transfer should be voided.