Angelina Jolie Says She Enjoys Her Quarantine 'Chaos' at Home with Her 6 Kids: 'We're All There'

Angelina Jolie is loving the extra family time while self-isolating at home.

In a new interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the Oscar winner, 45, opened up about being at home with her six children — sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12 —during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, telling the outlet that she enjoys the "chaos" of the quality time.

"You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos," she joked. "... I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

Jolie explained that, in order to create a "bit of structure," she makes schedules to keep everyone on track, though she admitted, however, that one of her teens is more organized than her. "My daughter Zahara is better at organizing things than I am," she revealed.

As for movie nights at the Jolie household, the actress — who stars in the new Disney+ film The One and Only Ivan — said they all love to gather for an at-home screening. "Well, we're all there. So all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea — lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pajamas, robes, snacks," said Jolie.

On Monday, Jolie told Extra that her children have been very supportive and helpful around the house amid the pandemic.

“They’re all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out," she said. "We're lucky."

Jolie also revealed that her eldest son Maddox — who returned to the United States from his studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this year after his semester was canceled due to the pandemic — has been taking online classes. "He had to stay back from Korea," she said. "He's going online, and so I think he starts at 6 p.m. at night."

In addition to spending time with her family amid the pandemic, Jolie has stayed active with several humanitarian causes — particularly those helping children who are left vulnerable through the side-effects of the pandemic — by donating money to help with food insecurity and shedding light on kids who find themselves trapped in homes that may not be safe.

“Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children,” she wrote in an op-ed for Time in April, urging people to “make a point of calling family or friends, particularly where we might have concerns that someone is vulnerable.”

“It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child,” she wrote. “It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve."

The One and Only Ivan is available to stream on Disney+ on Friday.