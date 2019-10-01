Angelina Jolie Says She's Reuniting with Maddox in Japan This Week: 'I Am Two Days from My Hug'

Angelina Jolie is one proud mom.

On Monday night, the actress attended the premiere of her new movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil alongside five of her six children, while her oldest child, 18-year-old son Maddox, is off at college in South Korea.

In an interview with Extra at the premiere, Jolie, 44, said that her son is doing “great” while studying biochemistry at Yonsei University , and added that the two are reuniting in Japan this week.

“He’s good,” she shared. “But he’s flying to meet me in Japan. So I am two days from my hug.”

When asked if she was counting down the minutes until the hug, she replied, “Yes … He’s great. I know he is solid, he’s fine, but I need it.”

Jolie was joined by kids Knox, 11, Zahara, 14, Pax, 15, Vivienne, 11, and Shiloh, 13 at Monday’s premiere. During the interview, the actress also expanded on recent comments she made about “rediscovering” herself as her children grow up.

Image zoom Angelina Jolie with son Maddox George Pimentel/WireImage

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18564" href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" title="Angelina Jolie"] and her children at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“When your kids are a certain age, you go through stages, and you want to make sure they’re safe and you want to make sure they understand certain values … and then you get to a place where you’ve done a lot of that and you feel that they’re good and you also want them to know joy, and it brings back a part of you that is fun and alive and silly,” she told Extra.

“You have it in waves when they’re little, but when they’re older, they want to know you because they need to get through life and all the hardships in life, and they need how to weather those punches,” the actress continued. “So you don’t just teach them how to survive it, you teach them how to thrive and manage it, so that takes a different level of spirit.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Is ‘So Excited’ About Son Maddox Starting College: ‘I Love This Stage’

Jolie was seen dropping Maddox off at school in a video shared to Instagram in August, in which she told students she was “trying not to cry.”

She was also seen touring the campus with officials in photos that showed her and Maddox arriving at Yonsei University.

Image zoom Angelina Jolie with her children Monica Schipper/Getty

RELATED: Angelina Jolie’s Kids Join Her on Red Carpet for the Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jolie spoke about watching her six kids grow up and start heading off to college.

“I just sent one off… I’m so proud of him,” the actress said of Maddox. “I’m so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage.”

“[And] it’s going to be different for different kids,” she added. “Maddox was so ready.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.