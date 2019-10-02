Angelina Jolie Says There Have Been Times in Her Life 'Where I Have Not Felt Safe'

Angelina Jolie is opening up about overcoming difficult moments in her life.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress, 44, recalled times in which she didn’t feel safe during an interview with E! News on the red carpet premiere of her latest film on Monday night in Hollywood.

“There have been times in my life where I have felt — and maybe I’ve hidden them well from the public — where I have not felt free, I have not felt safe, I have not felt, like, free of harm,” Jolie said.

She continued, “I have felt small. I have felt cornered. And it has taken a lot to find that again, probably more of that today than I was in the last four years.”

Those feelings helped the Oscar-winning actress get into character as Maleficent for the Disney sequel, she said.

“I think Maleficent is wild, I think there is that thing in all of us that is just not safe and not fine, that wants to just have fun and be our best self,” Jolie said.

The actress was joined on the red carpet with five of her six children: Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Vivienne and Knox, 11, and Shiloh, 13. Her oldest, 18-year-old Maddox, is off at college in South Korea.

She was also joined at the premiere by her father, Jon Voight, and brother James Haven.

Jolie previously revealed that her kids love seeing her portray “strong” characters on screen, so it’s no question that they would want to turn out for Disney’s Maleficent.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie told PEOPLE in July after news broke that she will be starring in Marvel’s upcoming The Eternals movie.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Oct. 18.