Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Trip to 'Witness the Devastation' of the Pakistani Floods

Angelina Jolie is giving fans insight into a recent trip to Pakistan, where she was able to witness the "devastation caused by severe flooding."

Jolie, 47, shared several photos and infographics on social media Thursday, detailing the recent flooding that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called "the worst in the country's history," per CNN.

The floods have left 1,100 people dead since mid-June, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority, and over a third of the country is now underwater following torrential monsoon rainfall, which is reportedly 10 times heavier than usual.

"Last week I was in Pakistan with @rescueorg and local organizations, to witness the devastation caused by severe flooding which submerged 1/3 of the country's land," Jolie wrote, tagging the International Rescue Committee.

Jolie — who has been United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — referenced the 33 million Pakistani people impacted by the flooding, as well as the 6 million in need of emergency assistance.

In images within her post, the Oscar-winner can be seen looking out from an aircraft and speaking with residents — including young children. According to CNN, around 400 of those to have died in the flooding are children.

"Pakistan also still hosts over a million Afghan refugees who are unable to return safely due to the current situation," Jolie shared with her followers. "Those I was able to reach were still in shock from having fled the Taliban, and now knowing the country they have fled to is in an emergency."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jolie called the level of trauma of those she met "severe," and encouraged her fans to educate themselves on climate issues.

"Please learn and follow what is happening. Be aware of the climate catastrophe that we are seeing more regularly," Jolie wrote. "Push governments to understand that lack of fair trade, rising emissions and failure to address conflicts are causing more death and suffering to millions of families around the world."

As a result of the flooding, over 1 million homes have been damaged or destroyed, per the NDMA. The World Health Organization (WHO) has shared that more than 800 health facilities have been damaged, with 180 completely damaged. The organization has called it an emergency of "the highest level," with the spread of disease a major concern.

The United Nations has launched a $160 million appeal to help 5.2 million of the most vulnerable people in Pakistan, while the WHO has released $10 million in assistance.

"Our priority right now is to help save and protect lives as waters continue to rise," Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the U.K.-based Disasters Emergency Committee, told CNN. "The scale of these floods has caused a shocking level of destruction – crops have been swept away and livestock killed across huge swathes of the country, which means hunger will follow."