Angelina Jolie Reunites with Son Maddox at Tokyo Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie had a sweet reunion with her 18-year-old son Maddox at the Tokyo premiere of her latest movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil after dropping him off at college in South Korea in August.

The mother and son duo were joined by Jolie’s oldest daughter Zahara, 14, who also stepped out with the rest of the family at the Los Angeles premiere of the film earlier in the week.

At the L.A. premiere, Jolie told Extra that she was excited to see Maddox, who’s studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul.

“He’s good,” Jolie, 44, said. “But he’s flying to meet me in Japan. So I am two days from my hug.”

When asked if she was counting down the minutes until the hug, she replied, “Yes … He’s great. I know he is solid, he’s fine, but I need it.”

Image zoom Angelina Jolie with two of her kids, Zahara and Maddox Jun Sato/WireImage

Jolie was seen dropping Maddox off at school in a video shared to Instagram in August, in which she told students she was “trying not to cry.”

She was also seen touring the campus with officials in photos that showed her and Maddox arriving on campus.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jolie spoke about watching her six kids grow up and start heading off to college.

“I just sent one off… I’m so proud of him,” the actress said of Maddox. “I’m so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage.”

“[And] it’s going to be different for different kids,” she added. “Maddox was so ready.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.