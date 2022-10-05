Angelina Jolie Reunites with 'Hackers' Costar Wendell Pierce at 'Death of a Salesman' on Broadway

Angelina Jolie had her first major leading role in 1995's Hackers opposite Jonny Lee Miller, Jesse Bradford, Matthew Lillard, Marc Anthony and Wendell Pierce

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 01:59 PM
Angelina Jolie and Wendell Pierce pose backstage at the revival of the Arthur Miller play "Death of a Salesman" on Broadway
Angelina Jolie and Wendell Pierce. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Angelina Jolie supported one of her early costars, Wendell Pierce, at his new stage show.

The Oscar winner attended a preview of the upcoming revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman play at Broadway's Hudson Theatre in New York City over the weekend. The show stars Pierce, 58, who costarred with Jolie in the 1995 film Hackers — her first major leading role.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jolie, 47, thought the production was "beautifully crafted and deeply emotional."

Death of a Salesman, which officially opens Sunday, Oct. 9, reimagines the classic play, now about a Black family in a white, capitalist world. Pierce is accompanied by Tony nominee Sharon D. Clarke, Khris Davis, McKinley Belcher III and André De Shields.

Hackers has developed a cult following since the thriller's debut. The movie also stars Jolie's now-ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, Jesse Bradford, Matthew Lillard, Fisher Stevens, Lorraine Bracco and Marc Anthony. On its 25th anniversary in 2020, Pierce, who played Agent Dick Gill in the film, tweeted, "I'm proud to be a small part of this special film. #HackThePlanet."

HACKERS, <a href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" data-inlink="true">Angelina Jolie</a>; Wendell Pierce
Angelina Jolie and Wendell Pierce in Hackers (1995). United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection; United Artists

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Director Iain Softley told Collider in 2020 about making the movie and revealed that the possibility of a sequel or reboot is "being explored."

"I'd never even thought it was something that was interesting," he said at the time of a possible follow-up. "Because we'd anticipate something, and then it'd happen. And then it was kind of all pervasive. Whereas, what's happened now, with big data, and the way that it's actually broke through and become maybe the dominant force in the world, in terms of influencing politics and finance and elections, that I think there is a call, for the first time ever, that the Knights of the Round Table should be woken up to sort of answer the call again."

"It was a much more simple landscape at the time, in 1994. It's much more complex [now]," added Softley. "It's much more dangerous that it would become outdated almost as soon as the film's released. ... I don't think any of us would want to do it unless we thought it was worthwhile to do. We wouldn't do it as just a commercial exercise. But there has been interest from kind of mainstream producers. So it's something that's being actively considered for the first time ever, really."

Tickets are on sale for Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

Related Articles
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Trip to 'Witness the Devastation' of the Pakistani Floods
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
People Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd
All the Sexiest Man Alive Covers
ANTHONY ANDERSON AND TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
When Costars Clash: 15 Onscreen Pairs Who Were Allegedly Feuding Offscreen
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
shocking splits of the decade
10 of the Most Shocking Celebrity Splits of the Decade
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring
Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens: 'Meet My Man'
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2021