Angelina Jolie Reunites with 'Hackers' Costar Wendell Pierce at 'Death of a Salesman' on Broadway

Angelina Jolie supported one of her early costars, Wendell Pierce, at his new stage show.

The Oscar winner attended a preview of the upcoming revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman play at Broadway's Hudson Theatre in New York City over the weekend. The show stars Pierce, 58, who costarred with Jolie in the 1995 film Hackers — her first major leading role.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jolie, 47, thought the production was "beautifully crafted and deeply emotional."

Death of a Salesman, which officially opens Sunday, Oct. 9, reimagines the classic play, now about a Black family in a white, capitalist world. Pierce is accompanied by Tony nominee Sharon D. Clarke, Khris Davis, McKinley Belcher III and André De Shields.

Hackers has developed a cult following since the thriller's debut. The movie also stars Jolie's now-ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, Jesse Bradford, Matthew Lillard, Fisher Stevens, Lorraine Bracco and Marc Anthony. On its 25th anniversary in 2020, Pierce, who played Agent Dick Gill in the film, tweeted, "I'm proud to be a small part of this special film. #HackThePlanet."

Angelina Jolie and Wendell Pierce in Hackers (1995). United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection; United Artists

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Director Iain Softley told Collider in 2020 about making the movie and revealed that the possibility of a sequel or reboot is "being explored."

"I'd never even thought it was something that was interesting," he said at the time of a possible follow-up. "Because we'd anticipate something, and then it'd happen. And then it was kind of all pervasive. Whereas, what's happened now, with big data, and the way that it's actually broke through and become maybe the dominant force in the world, in terms of influencing politics and finance and elections, that I think there is a call, for the first time ever, that the Knights of the Round Table should be woken up to sort of answer the call again."

"It was a much more simple landscape at the time, in 1994. It's much more complex [now]," added Softley. "It's much more dangerous that it would become outdated almost as soon as the film's released. ... I don't think any of us would want to do it unless we thought it was worthwhile to do. We wouldn't do it as just a commercial exercise. But there has been interest from kind of mainstream producers. So it's something that's being actively considered for the first time ever, really."

Tickets are on sale for Death of a Salesman on Broadway.