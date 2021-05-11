Angelina Jolie chatted with E! News' Daily Pop about her new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, being single and how her six kids "take really good care of me"

Angelina Jolie Jokes She Has a 'Long List' of Relationship Deal-Breakers: 'Been Alone Too Long'

Angelina Jolie knows what she's looking for — or rather, not looking for — in a potential future partner.

During a recent chat with E! News' Daily Pop surrounding her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead, the 45-year-old actress joked that she "probably [has] a very long list [of deal-breakers]" when it comes to suitors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been alone for a long time now," Jolie added with a laugh.

The Oscar winner, who has made her kids her priority since her 2016 split from Brad Pitt, also touched on feeling "very fortunate" for her "six very capable children": 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, plus daughters Shiloh, 14, and Zahara, 16, and sons Pax, 17, and Maddox, 19.

"Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, 'I gotta make sure they're okay. I gotta make sure they're mentally okay,' " she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie | Credit: Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Are "Amazing at Mother's Day": "It Does Mean a Lot to Moms"

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jolie also touched on why she hasn't taken on a directing gig since 2017's First They Killed My Father.

"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," she said. "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs."