Angelina Jolie Spends Mother's Day Grocery Shopping with Three of Her Children

Not even movie stars get Mother’s Day off when it comes to running errands.

That’s just how Angelina Jolie spent her holiday, bringing daughter Zahara, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, along for a grocery shopping trip.

The Oscar winner, 43, and her three kids were spotted in Los Angeles outside a Whole Foods Market 365 store on Sunday.

The actress, who is also mom to Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, and Shiloh, 12, shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Though the family keeps a low profile, Jolie has brought her kids into the spotlight in recent months at various movie premieres, like in March, when Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne joined her for Dumbo in Los Angeles.

A month earlier, all six kids joined their mom at a special screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind in New York City – and a month before that, her four oldest children attended the N.Y.C. premiere of friend Prune Nourry’s documentary Serendipity at the Museum of Modern Art.

The activist and actress is currently preparing for her oldest son Maddox to attend college in the fall — and the mom of six couldn’t be happier for him to take the big step.

“I’m nothing but proud,” Jolie recently told PEOPLE. “I look forward to all he will do.”

Jolie is also focusing on another project with her six kids — a new global current affairs TV program for children she’s partnering with the BBC for.

“We enjoy reading the kids pullout of the New York Times and look atNational Geographic,” said Jolie, “but as a parent, I felt there wasn’t that one vetted and reliable internationally-minded news program tailored for children that we could sit down and watch together each week. That is what I hope this will be for our family and other families.”