Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer Square Off in New Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Trailer

There’s no love lost between Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer in the latest trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Jolie reprises her role from the 2014 Disney blockbuster in the upcoming sequel, and this time she has a formidable foe in Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith. The trailer sets up their epic battle all for the love of Elle Fanning’s Aurora, who Jolie’s Maleficent has been raising since she was a child.

But with Aurora’s impending wedding to the prince comes a new threat to their mother-daughter bond.

“You have done an admirable job going against your own nature to raise this child,” Queen Ingrith tells Maleficent. “But now, she will finally get the love of a real mother. Tonight I consider Aurora my own.”

The queen’s threat causes Maleficent to attack the prince and call off the wedding, only for Aurora to fall into the queen’s arms instead.

“Maleficent is a threat to everyone. We’ll do our best to protect you,” the queen tells her later in the trailer.

But just when it seems like all hope is lost for Maleficent, she’s rescued by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who nurses her back to help in a tribe of her own people.

“You spent years caring for a human. Now it’s time to care for your own,” he says.

The film picks up several years after where the original left off and opens on Oct. 18, nearly seven months earlier than its initial debut date of May 29, 2020.

Fanning previously shared a pair of behind-the-scenes snaps, including a hilarious photo of Jolie, horns and all, tossing up a peace sign in a bathrobe.

“It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!” Fanning wrote.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), with a script by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.