Angelina Jolie Meets with Paul Mescal in London After Bringing Shiloh, 16, to See His Play

Angelina Jolie is catching up with Paul Mescal.

The Oscar winner, 47, recently sat down to talk with Aftersun actor, 26, in London along with Jolie's 16-year-old Shiloh, according to a photo captured by a fan and shared by the Paul Mescal Pics fan page on Instagram last week.

Mescal, who had a breakout performance in the 2020 Hulu series Normal People, currently stars as Stanley in the A Streetcar Named Desire play at the Almeida Theatre in London. He and Jolie were reportedly sitting in the theater's cafe after the show, which runs until Feb. 4.

Reps for Jolie and Mescal did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jolie has taken her kids to see several live shows in recent months. In July, she and Shiloh went to rock band Måneskin's concert in Rome. And in August, she took Vivienne, 14, to see the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia "just to see it again" after the teen "loved the show so much" when it played in Los Angeles, a source shared at the time.

Back in October 2021, Jolie told PEOPLE about how her kids have grown and continue to inspire each other, explaining how her "children's kindness has been very healing to me." Jolie and ex Brad Pitt, who were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019, are parents to six kids: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie explained at the time that she is "curious about all the different aspects of who they are" when raising them, and her priority is to "be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are."

"I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them," Jolie said.

Mescal told PEOPLE in August that he and girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers have similar tastes in movies: "We do have the same taste, but it's also really fun to take your partner to something which is not their world. It's cool to sit in at the Women Talking world premiere with your partner and get to experience that together and talk about it after."

Last month, Bridgers contributed a verse to SZA's song "Ghost in the Machine." In the lyrics, which Bridgers said she had written in the past month, she mentions a massive fight — and fans speculated that she and Mescal may have broken up, though neither has confirmed.