Angelina Jolie Meets with Genocide Survivors in Iraq 8 Years After ISIS Attacks

Angelina Jolie called for "long-term international commitment" to support the recovery of Iraq's Sinjar region

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 06:02 PM
Angelina Jolie and human rights activist Nadia Murad meeting with survivors of genocide in Iraq photos can be credited to Nadia's Initiative.
Photo: Nadia's Initiative.

Angelina Jolie is in Iraq meeting with survivors of a 2014 genocide initiated by the Islamic State years after the country's Sinjar region faced significant destruction.

On Wednesday, Jolie, 47, and human rights activist Nadia Murad — who escaped from ISIS captivity prior to founding the nonprofit Nadia's Initiative — together visited northern Iraq's Sinjar region, where they visited Murad's childhood home and village as well as other key areas in the region where the nonprofit is leading recovery efforts, the organization announced in a press release.

The longtime humanitarian and Murad spent the day meeting with women and children who survived the 2014 genocide, in which ISIS systematically attacked the region's Yazidi ethnoreligious minority community.

ISIS's attacks killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more as more than 6,000 women and children were enslaved and a strong majority of infrastructure in the region was destroyed, according to a release.

"I'm honored to return to Iraq, this time to support the work of my friend Nadia Murad and other local Yazidis who are rebuilding their lives and communities after enduring horrors," Jolie said in a statement via Nadia's Initiative on Wednesday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" data-inlink="true">Angelina Jolie</a> and human rights activist Nadia Murad meeting with survivors of genocide in Iraq photos can be credited to Nadia's Initiative.
Nadia's Initiative.

"I have witnessed the progress they have made, but also the need for long-term international commitment to support their work and leadership," Jolie continued. "Yazidi survivors continue to struggle with trauma, insecurity, displacement, and slow progress on reparations. I met families who are still searching for answers about their loved ones who are missing, and others who still lack support to meet their basic needs."

"Local people here are working to help themselves," she added. "They deserve respect and support."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement, Murad called Jolie's activism "instrumental in helping raise awareness and meet the needs of women, children, and refugees throughout the world."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" data-inlink="true">Angelina Jolie</a> and human rights activist Nadia Murad meeting with survivors of genocide in Iraq photos can be credited to Nadia's Initiative.
Nadia's Initiative.

"I relish the opportunity to show such a dedicated advocate my homeland, the incredible progress we have made toward recovery, and the remaining needs of my community," Murad added of the trip to Sinjar.

Murad's nonprofit, which is currently focused on redeveloping the Sinjar region for Yazidis to return to safely, is dedicated to "rebuilding communities in crisis and advocating globally for survivors of sexual violence," per a release. Murad herself received the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian efforts.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Visits Lviv, Ukraine, to 'Welcome Internally Displaced Ukrainians'

In December, Jolie, whose human rights activism work has also included support for refugee aid, supporting women in Iran, Pakistani flood relief and advocating for crime victim legislation, stepped away from her longtime role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy.

"She will be more effective as an outsider," a source close to the actress told PEOPLE about Jolie's decision at the time. "She always has been like that, and more with the people than the system."

Related Articles
Bill Murray, Harold Ramis
'Groundhog Day' Producer Recalls 'Tense Shoot' Due to Conflict Between Bill Murray and Harold Ramis
Eva Green arrives at the High Court
Eva Green Reacts to 'Humiliating' Experience of Having Private WhatsApp Messages Read Aloud in Court
john miller; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner Is 'Happy' with John Miller After Rekindling a Year Ago Following a Long Break (Source)
Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death
'Elvis' Director on How Lisa Marie Presley Responded to Film: 'It Lifted Her Up'
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says She Hopes to Get Married for a Sixth Time: 'I Still Have a Lot of Life Left'
Sexy At Every Age
Dave Bautista Wonders Why He's Not Offered Rom-Com Roles: 'Am I That Unattractive?'
EVER AFTER, Drew Barrymore, 1998.
Drew Barrymore Says Her Cinderella Movie 'Ever After' 'Changed the Way I Saw the World'
Alicia Silverstone super bowl ad
Alicia Silverstone Returns as 'Clueless' Character Cher for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad: 'Your Girl Is Back'
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Demi Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'F---ing Pissed' at Media Attention on Him from Ex Demi Moore's Memoir
Ben Affleck John Miller
Ben Affleck Laughs While Chatting with Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
Model Gia Carangi (Photo by Laurie Sagalyn/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Liebowitz/Citadel Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880251f) Angelina Jolie Gia - 1998 Citadel Ent USA Television
Angelina Jolie's 'Gia' Turns 25: Behind the Death of the Italian-American Model Who Inspired Movie
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Demi Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Recalls Feeling Like a 'Wholesale F---ing Failure' After Demi Moore Divorce
George Clooney and Brad Pitt on the set of 'Wolves' on January 30, 2023 in New York City.
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are All Smiles Filming Apple Thriller 'Wolves' in N.Y.C: See the Pics
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Details His 'Immediate' Connection with Lisa Marie Presley: 'We Got So Close So Fast'
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller