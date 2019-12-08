Angelina Jolie Meets Dear Evan Hansen Cast Member with Tattoo of Her Face — and Signs His Ink!

Angelina Jolie has had a lasting impact on at least one fan.

On Saturday, the actress attended a production of Dear Evan Hansen in London’s West End and met with members of cast following the show. One of the actors was particularly excited about getting the chance to say hi to the star.

“Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen,” Alex Thomas Smith, a standby for Evan Hansen and Jared in the London production of the popular musical shared on Instagram.

Smith revealed that he was a huge fan of the Maleficent star, and even had a tattoo of her face on his arm.

“I showed her my tattoo of her, done by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED IT, kissed me on the cheek and said she would be back to see my Evan show,” Smith wrote alongside a series of photos documenting the moment.

“I will never recover from this,” he added.

Jolie, 44, autographed his arm below the tattoo, which features the actress smoking a cigarette, and many followers flooded Smith’s comments to tell him to get the signature tattooed.

The young actor responded in the comments, “That’s the plan!!!!”

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in.

In an effort to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate’s suicide note and rides that error to popularity. Since opening on Broadway on Dec. 4, 2016, the Stacey Mindich-produced show has continued to be a sold-out hit — audiences of all ages captured by its message of teenage isolation and the importance of inclusivity.

The show has won six Tonys and the Grammy for best musical theater album. A novel and a 20-track deluxe edition cast recording were later released, with Katy Perry singing a cover of the show’s signature song, “Waving Through a Window.”

The musical is currently out on a national tour and opened two international productions, one in Toronto and the other in London earlier this year.

Last week, PEOPLE announced that Dancing with the Stars season 25 champion Jordan Fisher will join the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen this January for a limited 16-week engagement in the Tony-winning musical’s title role.

Jolie is currently working on her upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals, with costar Richard Madden. The film is slated to hit theaters Nov. 6, 2020.