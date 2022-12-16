Angelina Jolie Moving on to Broader Humanitarian Efforts After 20 Years with UN: 'I Am Grateful'

A source tells PEOPLE Angelina Jolie "will be more effective as an outsider" after she and the UN announced her departure from her Special Envoy role

Published on December 16, 2022 12:14 PM
US actress and Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Angelina Jolie adresses a press conference after meeting with NATO Secretary General in Brussels on January 31, 2018.
Angelina Jolie. Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty

Angelina Jolie is stepping away from her role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy.

The UNHCR announced the move in a press release Friday. Jolie, 47, said in a statement that she is "grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally, and to serve as Special Envoy."

"I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people," she continued. "After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions."

A source close to the actress tells PEOPLE Jolie "decided to leave UNHCR so she can devote more of her efforts to supporting groups led by those most directly affected by conflict, to help empower them and lift their voices and leadership." She has worked with locally led organizations like the MJP Foundation in Cambodia, which she founded back in 2003.

"She will be more effective as an outsider," the source adds. "She always has been like that, and more with the people than the system."

Among her various humanitarian efforts, Jolie has worked with UNHCR since 2001, and was appointed Special Envoy in 2012.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) Special Envoy <a href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" data-inlink="true">Angelina Jolie</a> delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp in the border between Colombia and Venezuela on June 8, 2019 in Maicao, Colombia.
Angelina Jolie. Guillermo Legaria/Getty

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in the press release that the Oscar winner "has been an important humanitarian partner of UNHCR for very long," and that they "are grateful for her decades of service, her commitment and the difference she has made for refugees and people forced to flee."

"After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision," Grandi added. "I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio. I look forward to our continued friendship."

Jolie is extremely active for various human-rights causes aside from refugee aid, including supporting women in Iran, Pakistani flood relief and, recently, advocating for crime victim legislation.

As for her career in the entertainment industry, production company Fremantle announced in March that the actress had signed a three-year international filmmaking agreement with them.

"To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle," Jolie said of the partnership in a news release. "I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective."

According to the release, under the agreement that began immediately, Jolie will develop "sophisticated, powerful and internationally focused" documentaries, original series and feature films. She will direct, produce and star in the projects, depending on their focus.

Jolie directed the upcoming drama Without Blood and is set to star as American-born Greek opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín's upcoming film Maria.

