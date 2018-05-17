Angelina Jolie Lands in London With Kids — But Is Not Attending the Royal Wedding

Looks like we won’t get to see Angelina Jolie in a fascinator.

The activist and director was spotted landing in London with her kids on Thursday, just two days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot at nearby Windsor. But the Oscar winner is in the British capital for work and not to attend the royal wedding, PEOPLE confirms.

Jolie is no stranger to the English capital. The actress, 42, has worked closely with the government to start the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI) and even serves as visiting professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She last hosted a seminar there in February for students taking the Masters Course in Women, Peace and Security.

Angelina Jolie teaching in London Robin Boot

The class is part of a series of extra-curricular seminars called “Women, Peace and Security In Practice,” which are designed to give students an insight into the realities of working on gender equality in conflict-affected settings.

A source close to Jolie told PEOPLE at the time that Jolie “found it very helpful to be able to sit with the students and debate different concerns for women internationally, and different views on ways forward. She hopes not just to be able to teach them, but also to work with them in the months to come, to shape ideas together on ways to improve the global situation for women.”

Jolie also has ties to Queen Elizabeth. The two women met in 2014, when Jolie received an honorary damehood from Queen Elizabeth, 91, at Buckingham Palace for services to U.K. foreign policy and her campaign to end sexual violence in war zones.