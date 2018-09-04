Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Go Hiking on Labor Day as Custody Battle Continues with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and four of her kids soaked up the last few days of summer over Labor Day.

On Sunday, the actress was seen hiking in the Hollywood Hills along with daughters Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old Vivienne and her twin brother Knox.

The family dressed casually for the outing, with mom leading the way in athletic gear. Older brothers Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14, weren’t seen out with the brood.

The hike comes after Jolie announced she and divorce attorney Laura Wasser had gone their separate ways as the Oscar winner — who a source told PEOPLE “remains focused on healing her family” — transitions to new counsel in her ongoing divorce with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie with Vivienne, Shiloh, Knox and Zahara Euan Cherry/WENN

Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 54, have been embattled in a legal dispute over custody of their six children, and have recently had a temporary agreement ordered by the judge on their case.

In June, after the exes couldn’t reach a private agreement, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).

WATCH: ‘We Will Be Stronger:’ Angelina Jolie Says She and Brad Pitt Are Focused on the ‘Health’ of Their Family After Split

Jolie has “tried to bridge the gap between the kids and their dad,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s worked to achieve reinstatement for them. But it’s now between Brad, his kids, and the court. The court will determine things.”

The children spent much of the summer with Jolie in London as she filmed Maleficent 2, but they normally reside in Los Angeles, where Pitt also lives.