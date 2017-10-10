Angelina Jolie Pays Tribute to Jane Goodall at Documentary Premiere: 'My Children Look Up to' Her

Jane Goodall has a friend in Angelina Jolie.

Jolie, 42, stepped out to support Goodall at the premiere of her new documentary Jane in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actress shared with PEOPLE her admiration for Goodall, praising the activist’s dedication to wildlife and the environment.

“I am so happy to be here to support my friend, and the cause that she has given her whole adult life to — helping us understand nature and our place in it,” Jolie told PEOPLE. “And now calling on us all to really grasp that we don’t have unlimited time to save wildlife and the environment. When someone with all Jane’s wealth of experience and knowledge and wisdom tells us that, we really have to take notice.”

Rebecca Hale/National Geographic

The Oscar winner also said her six kids look up to Goodall as a role model.

“My children look up to Jane not only as someone who has lived an amazing, brave, adventurous life but as an example of a person fighting for all she believes in,” she said. “She is a reminder that the greatest voices are not always those who always shout the loudest, but those who are committed and consistent and dedicated over so many years.”

Jane chronicles Goodall’s pioneering work with apes in Africa, using over 140 hours of never-before-seen footage.

The National Geographic film will be out in limited release on Oct. 20.