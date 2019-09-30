Angelina Jolie Is 'So Excited' About Son Maddox Starting College: 'I Love This Stage'

Angelina Jolie is enjoying watching her kids find their path in life.

The actress talked to Entertainment Tonight alongside Maleficent: Mistress of Evil costar Michelle Pfeiffer about watching her six kids grow up and start heading off to college. 18-year-old Maddox, the oldest of her kids, recently started school at South Korea’s Yonsei University.

“I just sent one off… I’m so proud of him,” Jolie, 44, said of Maddox. “I’m so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage.”

“[And] it’s going to be different for different kids,” she added. “Maddox was so ready.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Recalls Her ‘Embarrass-Your-Children Ugly Cry’ After Dropping Maddox at College

Jolie was seen dropping Maddox off at school in a video shared to Instagramin which she told students she was “trying not to cry.”

She was also seen touring the campus with officials in photos that showed her and Maddox arriving at Yonsei, where a source told PEOPLE he will study biochemistry.

Image zoom Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie George Pimentel/WireImage

Last month, Jolie admitted she struggled actually leaving Maddox and let out an “embarrass-your-children ugly cry” when she had to say goodbye.

“I … had the big glasses, and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just…,” Jolie recalled to Entertainment Tonight at Disney’s D23 Expo last month. “And he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”

The Eternals actress told ET that sending her son off was emotional, but also heartwarming, considering how his siblings Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne came together to bid him adieu.

“What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport – some jumped into the car to take him – and everybody was, it was very…” she told the outlet.

Jolie continued, “When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all – without any kind of prompting or pushing – give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they’re going to be okay and they’re always going to have each other.”