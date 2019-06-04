On Her Birthday: 12 Times Angelina Jolie Inspired Us to Live Our Best Lives

The Oscar-winning actress, who turns 44 today, has doled out her fair share of wisdom through the years

By
Grace Gavilanes
and Diane J. Cho
June 04, 2019 02:05 PM
<p>&#8220;I realized that very young &mdash; that a life where you don&#8217;t live to your full potential, or you don&#8217;t experiment, or you&#8217;re afraid, or you hesitate, or there are things you know you should do but you just don&#8217;t get around to them, is a life that I&#8217;d be miserable living, and the only way to feel that I&#8217;m on the right path is just to be true to myself, whatever that may be, and that tends to come with stepping out of something that&#8217;s maybe safe or traditional.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2014 <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/news/a14912/angelina-jolie-june-cover/"><em>ELLE</em></a> interview</p>
On Breaking Out of Her Comfort Zone

“I realized that very young — that a life where you don’t live to your full potential, or you don’t experiment, or you’re afraid, or you hesitate, or there are things you know you should do but you just don’t get around to them, is a life that I’d be miserable living, and the only way to feel that I’m on the right path is just to be true to myself, whatever that may be, and that tends to come with stepping out of something that’s maybe safe or traditional.”

— in a 2014 ELLE interview

Jason Merritt/Getty
<p>&#8220;Beauty &mdash; everybody has a different opinion about what that is. Intellect is the most beautiful. When you see somebody who has a mind on fire, that&rsquo;s sexy. A person who is empathetic and thoughtful and passionate &mdash; there&rsquo;s nothing more attractive than that. There&rsquo;s nothing you could wear or put on your face to cover up if your mind is blank and your heart is dark.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2019 <a href="https://www.instyle.com/news/angelina-jolie-beauty-mon-guerlain"><em>InStyle</em></a> interview</p>
On Beauty

“Beauty — everybody has a different opinion about what that is. Intellect is the most beautiful. When you see somebody who has a mind on fire, that’s sexy. A person who is empathetic and thoughtful and passionate — there’s nothing more attractive than that. There’s nothing you could wear or put on your face to cover up if your mind is blank and your heart is dark.”

— in a 2019 InStyle interview

Alexei† Hay/Netflix
<p>&#8220;If every choice you make comes from an honest place, you&#8217;re solid and nothing anybody can say about you can rock you or change your opinion.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; at a 2014 <em>Maleficent</em> Q&amp;A as reported by the <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/11-angelina-jolie-quotes-from-her-maleficent-qanda-proving-shes-perfect"><em>Daily Beast</em></a></p>
On Being Honest with Yourself

“If every choice you make comes from an honest place, you’re solid and nothing anybody can say about you can rock you or change your opinion.”

— at a 2014 Maleficent Q&A as reported by the Daily Beast

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>&#8220;[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious. I don&rsquo;t want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what&rsquo;s absolutely appropriate because I say so &hellip; they have to find themselves.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2018 BBC Radio 4&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p06wq1t4">Today</a>&nbsp;</em>interview</p>
On Motherhood

“[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious. I don’t want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what’s absolutely appropriate because I say so … they have to find themselves.”

— in a 2018 BBC Radio 4’s Today interview

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>&#8220;We have a choice about how we take what happens to us in our life and whether or not we allow it to turn us. We can become consumed by hate and darkness, or we&#8217;re able to regain our humanity somehow, or come to terms with things and learn something about ourselves.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2014&nbsp;<em>Psychologies Magazine&nbsp;</em>interview</p>
On Sticking to a Positive Outlook

“We have a choice about how we take what happens to us in our life and whether or not we allow it to turn us. We can become consumed by hate and darkness, or we’re able to regain our humanity somehow, or come to terms with things and learn something about ourselves.”

— in a 2014 Psychologies Magazine interview

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>&#8220;The real will to survive, and the strength of the human spirit, and the love of the human family becomes so present, and that&rsquo;s how we should all be living. When you&rsquo;re around it, it&rsquo;s quite contagious, and you know to learn from it.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2017 <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/13/movies/angelina-jolie-brad-pitt-first-they-killed-my-father.html"><em>New York Times</em></a> interview</p>
On Working with Wartime Survivors and Aid Workers

“The real will to survive, and the strength of the human spirit, and the love of the human family becomes so present, and that’s how we should all be living. When you’re around it, it’s quite contagious, and you know to learn from it.”

— in a 2017 New York Times interview

Harold Cunningham/Getty
<p>&#8220;When there is an obstacle, you have to rise to the challenge, not be overwhelmed by it. And we&#8217;re not alone in the world. I don&#8217;t know if there&#8217;s a name for that &mdash;religion or faith &mdash; just that there&#8217;s something greater than all of us, and it&#8217;s uniting and beautiful.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2014 PEOPLE interview</p>
On Facing Difficult Times

“When there is an obstacle, you have to rise to the challenge, not be overwhelmed by it. And we’re not alone in the world. I don’t know if there’s a name for that —religion or faith — just that there’s something greater than all of us, and it’s uniting and beautiful.”

— in a 2014 PEOPLE interview

Evan Agostini/NBC/NBCU/Getty
<p>&#8220;I will do the best I can with this life, to be of use.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; at the 2013 Academy Awards</p>
On Giving Back

“I will do the best I can with this life, to be of use.”

— at the 2013 Academy Awards

Dan Kitwood/Getty
<p>&#8220;I&#8217;ve never lived my life in the opinion of others. I believe I&#8217;m a good person. I believe I&#8217;m a good mom. But that&#8217;s for my kids to decide, not for the world.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2007 <a href="http://www.nbcnews.com/id/18833893/ns/dateline_nbc-straight_from_the_heart/t/straight-heart/#.WTGxmpMrJbU"><em>Dateline</em></a> interview</p>
On Staying True to Herself

“I’ve never lived my life in the opinion of others. I believe I’m a good person. I believe I’m a good mom. But that’s for my kids to decide, not for the world.”

— in a 2007 Dateline interview

Ken Ishii/Getty
<p>&#8220;It&#8217;s hard to be clear about who you are when you are carrying around a bunch of baggage from the past. I&#8217;ve learned to let go and move more quickly into the next place.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2003 <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/news/a1570/angelina-jolie-03/"><em>Cosmopolitan</em></a> interview</p>
On Overcoming Hardships

“It’s hard to be clear about who you are when you are carrying around a bunch of baggage from the past. I’ve learned to let go and move more quickly into the next place.”

— in a 2003 Cosmopolitan interview

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty
<p>&#8220;Figure out who you are separate from your family, and the man or woman you&#8217;re in a relationship with. Find who you are in this world and what you need to feel good alone. I think that&#8217;s the most important thing in life. Find a sense of self because with that, you can do anything else.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2003 <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/news/a1570/angelina-jolie-03/"><em>Cosmopolitan</em></a> interview</p>
On the Importance of Finding Yourself

“Figure out who you are separate from your family, and the man or woman you’re in a relationship with. Find who you are in this world and what you need to feel good alone. I think that’s the most important thing in life. Find a sense of self because with that, you can do anything else.”

— in a 2003 Cosmopolitan interview

Dave J Hogan/WireImage
<p>&#8220;I&#8217;m looking very much forward to growing older. I want to be an exhausted older woman but with a very full life behind me and one still going.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; in a 2006&nbsp;<em><a href="http://www.justjared.com/2006/12/27/angelina-jolie-interview/">Philippine Daily Inquirer</a>&nbsp;</em>interview</p>
On Living a Fulfilling Life

“I’m looking very much forward to growing older. I want to be an exhausted older woman but with a very full life behind me and one still going.”

— in a 2006 Philippine Daily Inquirer interview

Vera Anderson/WireImage
