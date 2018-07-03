Angelina Jolie 'Happy and Relaxed' as She Takes Kids to See Wicked in London

Angelina Jolie is enjoying some family time abroad amid her custody dispute with ex Brad Pitt.

The actress, 43, is currently in London with her kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who all live full-time overseas with Jolie as she films Maleficent 2.

Over the weekend, she was spotted treating her children to a night out at the London’s West End to see the musical Wicked, and shopping at a department store with her brood looking “happy and relaxed.”

Some Wicked cast members tweeted about Jolie’s appearance at their production, with actress Claudio Kariuki saying, “Angelina Jolie in watching @WickedUK for the 3rd time tonight, casual.”

Jolie’s weekend activities with her kids come a week after Pitt flew to London to see his children.

Earlier in June, a judge presiding over Pitt and Jolie’s divorce proceedings established a detailed schedule for the actor to spend time with Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. The kids normally reside in Los Angeles with Jolie, where Pitt also lives.

The court papers obtained by PEOPLE stated, “the children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that Jolie could lose full custody of the kids if she doesn’t allow them to grow their relationships with Pitt.

Maddox, their oldest son, isn’t included in the timetable. That’s because, according to the court, Maddox is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father.

A spokesperson for Jolie called the court paper leak “misleading” and “not in the best interests of the children.”

Pitt is balancing his time between London and Los Angeles as he films Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.