On the Radio! Angelina Jolie Joins the BBC's Popular Today Programme as Guest Editor

Angelina Jolie is bringing her humanitarian efforts to the radio.

The 43-year-old actress will be guest editing the BBC’s flagship radio news and current affairs program Today on Dec. 28.

Jolie, who has met several dignitaries throughout her time as a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, will be interviewing high-profile guests to discuss solutions to violence against women in conflict zones and the global refugee crisis.

“Angelina is grateful for this opportunity to draw on the BBC’s global expertise and network to explore practical solutions to a number of pressing issues of our time,” her office said in a statement. “She has already begun working with the Today Programme team, and is looking forward to engaging a broad and diverse range of voices in the programme.”

The Maleficent actress is following in the footsteps of various notable figures when it comes to being a guest editor on the radio show, including Prince Harry, Stephen Hawking, Sir Richard Branson and Melinda Gates.

Even with the holidays coming up, Jolie is keeping busy. She is set to lead a Q&A session at the Fighting Stigma Through Film festival in London on Friday and Saturday.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Travels to Jordan with Daughters Shiloh and Zahara to Meet with Syrian Refugees

The festival focuses on helping fight discrimination and social stigma that survivors of war zone rape face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mother of six has been hard at work serving as a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, most recently taking a trip to Seoul, South Korea, with her sons, Pax, 14, and Maddox, 17.

In October, Jolie traveled to Peru as a UNHCR Special Envoy for a three-day mission to assess the humanitarian needs of Venezuelan refugees, as well as the challenges facing Peru as a host country.

She gave a press conference while in Peru where she said, “None of the Venezuelans I met want charity.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Is ‘Fighting Stigma’ of Sexual Violence with New Film Festival in London

“They want an opportunity to help themselves. The message that I heard consistently was, ‘We didn’t want to leave, we had to leave.’ After having spoken to so many people, it is clear to me that this is not a movement by choice,” she explained.

Jolie went on to praise the people of Peru and President Vizcarra for their “generous and resilient response to this difficult situation,” and for helping the Venezuelan refugees achieve legal status.

She concluded, “I have been deeply touched by the dignity and strength of the Venezuelan refugees I have met on this visit, and by the warmth and generosity of the Peruvian people. Thank you very much for welcoming me to your beautiful country. Tu causa es mi causa [Your cause is my cause].”