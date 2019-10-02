Maleficent's Angelina Jolie Says She Gets Her Strength from Her 6 Children

Angelina Jolie‘s inner strength is buoyed by the love of her six children.

The actress, 44, who stars in the upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, spoke about her family to PEOPLE at the Monday night premiere of her movie.

When asked where she got her strength from, Jolie sweetly said, “My kids.”

The Oscar-winning actress is a mother to six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 18; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 13; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

While her oldest son couldn’t attend the premiere, Jolie was joined by her five youngest kids, including her brother James Haven and father Jon Voight.

Angelina Jolie with five of her children: (left to right) Knox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh

Maddox is currently attending college in South Korea where he is studying biochemistry.

Voight, 80, praised Jolie at the premiere, telling PEOPLE his daughter was “very strong.”

“She has a certain persona that is hers alone, and she sits in it very comfortably,” he said. Voight also expressed his pride in Jolie for her humanitarian work as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“She does a lot of good around the world with the refugees. Her heart is always on display when she’s with those suffering people,” Voight said. “She’s tremendously compassionate, and she’s a fighter for those people, she’s a defender of those people. She’s terrific.”

In July, Jolie revealed her children loved seeing her portray “strong” character on screen.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie told PEOPLE after news broke that she will be starring in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Oct. 18.