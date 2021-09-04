"I never associated or worked with him again," Angelina Jolie said of Harvey Weinstein, years after the alleged abuse she faced during the 1998 film Playing By Heart

Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' with Brad Pitt Over Harvey Weinstein: 'Of Course It Hurt'

Angelina Jolie says she and ex-husband Brad Pitt "fought" about him working with Harvey Weinstein.

The three-time Golden Globe winner, 46, addressed the alleged abuse she faced during the 1998 Weinstein-produced film Playing By Heart, in which she starred at age 21, noting in an interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine that she downplayed the encounter at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted, but didn't, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault," Jolie said, adding: "It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape."

She talked about the incident with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, now 48, with whom she starred in the 1995 movie Hackers. "I stayed away and warned people about him," she recalled. "I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don't let girls go alone with him."

Jolie said she argued with Pitt, 57, when he starred in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, which was co-produced by the Weinstein Company. Pitt and Tarantino teamed up again a decade later for 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, though Weinstein himself was not involved.

She said that Pitt approached Weinstein to produce his 2012 film Killing Them Softly, which the Weinstein Company also distributed.

05/20/2009. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on the red carpet for the movie "Inglourious Basterds". 62nd Cannes Film Festival 2009. Credit: Getty

"I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because [Weinstein] was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did," Jolie said. "We fought about it. Of course it hurt."

The Eternals star first disclosed Weinstein's harassment to the New York Times in 2017, saying that he made unwanted advances toward her in a hotel room, which she rejected.

She said at the time, "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

In the same story, Gwyneth Paltrow said she experienced similar abuse at age 22 when she was in a relationship with Pitt. The two dated from 1994 to 1997.

After getting hired for the lead role in Emma, Paltrow said Weinstein invited her to his hotel suite, where he placed his hands on her and suggested they go into the bedroom for massages. She then confided in Pitt, who subsequently confronted Weinstein and told him never to touch Paltrow again.

Pitt is currently producing a film based on the New York Times' reporting of Weinstein's case through his production company Plan B and Annapurna Pictures, according to E! News.

Jolie broached the topic of Weinstein with The Guardian while discussing her new book about the rights of minors, Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth, which she wrote with Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren. "I really don't want to derail the book into stories about Harvey," Jolie said.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Criticizes Judge's Tentative Ruling as Brad Pitt Is Awarded More Custody: Source

The book details the rights children in 196 countries are afforded under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). A Special Envoy for the UNCRC, Jolie has worked extensively with children around the world who've had their rights violated.