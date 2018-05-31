It’s a family affair on the set of Disney’s Maleficent 2!

Angelina Jolie made her return to acting earlier this month when production began on Maleficent 2 with her kids joining her on the London family friendly set.

Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are all on set with their famous mom and continuing their school work in a designated trailer.

Elle Fanning, who is returning as Princess Aurora, broke the news on her Instagram that she had reunited with Jolie after the 2014 movie raked in more than more than $750 million worldwide.

Disney also announced that Michelle Pfeiffer is joining the live-action sequel as Queen Ingrith, setting up some epic scenes between her and Jolie’s dark fairy, Maleficent.

The sequel picks up a few years after the first movie’s events and follows Maleficent and Aurora as they work together to protect the realm and all its creatures.

Jolie previously teased she would be returning to her old role in September 2017 and even gave insight at a Toronto International Film Festival discussion of her career that month on how she perfected the character’s chilling voice. The original movie featured the sweet appearance of her youngest daughter Vivienne as a young Sleeping Beauty.

“When I knew I was going to Maleficent I thought, ‘I have to train, I’m not good enough. I’m not ready,’ ” she said. “The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths. I think I tried 17 different things on them. They would say, ‘What are you doing? Mom, stop talking so weird.’ One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it.”

Angelina Jolie in 2014's Maleficent Frank Connor/Walt Disney Studios Motion/Everett Collection

Jolie’s return to the live-action Disney villainess marks her first onscreen appearance since her 2015 role in By the Sea. The actress and activist has kept busy since with her humanitarian work and directing 2017’s First They Killed My Father. She’s also executive produced movies like the Oscar-nominated animated film The Breadwinner.