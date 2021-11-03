Angelina Jolie Faces Off Against Her Eternals Costars in a Hilarious Staring Contest

Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and more try their best to beat Angelina Jolie in the ultimate stare down

Angelina Jolie is challenging her Eternals costars to the ultimate test: a staring contest.

The actress, 46, faced off against her Marvel movie costars in a video posted to the Marvel YouTube channel Wednesday. In the clip, Jolie coolly sits in a chair while different Eternals stars try their best to beat her in the "Eternal Stare Off."

Kumail Nanjiani, who stars as Kingo in the film, opens the clip by saying, "I mean, it's a staring contest against Angelina freakin' Jolie."

angelina jolie, salma hayek

Brian Tyree Henry is the first star to brave Jolie's stare. Henry, 39, who stars as Eternals' Phastos starts off confident, but doesn't make it as far as he'd hoped. When Jolie asks him, "You think you got this?" he replies, "Oh, I know I've got this."

Unfortunately for Henry, he cracks not too long after, asking someone off camera, "Okay, we're done right?"

Next up is Lauren Ridloff, the actress who plays Makkari; followed by Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite; then Gemma Chan, Eternals' Sersi; and Barry Keoghan, who plays Druig.

When it's Salma Hayek's turn, she asserts, "I've got this." Jolie calmly stares back as Hayek, 55, leans forward with her palms on her knees. While Jolie is faced with some formidable foes, she comes out on top every time.

One-by-one, Ridloff, McHugh, Chan and Keoghan all snap under the pressure. "Ugh, every time!" and exasperated McHugh exclaims.

angelina jolie

Even Hayek can't cut it. Eventually, she slumps over in defeat in her chair as Jolie emerges victorious.

Finally, it's time for Nanjiani, 43, to challenge Jolie to a staring contest. Before sitting down across from his opponent, he asks, "Am I gonna win?"

While Nanjiani tells Jolie, "I've been practicing for months," all of his hard work is no match for her. All it takes is one look from Jolie and Nanjiani is up and out of his chair. "Nope, absolutely not," he says as he walks away.

Eternals is the latest Marvel film to make its way to theaters. The superhero movie, which also stars Richard Madden, Don Lee, Harish Patel and Kit Harington, comes from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

The movie tells the story of a crew of superheroes who have been secretly living on Earth. To help keep humankind safe from evil, the Eternals re-join together to fight the Deviants.