See Angelina Jolie Battle Against Eternals Villain in New Trailer: 'Let's Finish This'

The Eternals are almost here.

In a new trailer for the Marvel movie released on Sunday, Angelina Jolie's character Thena is seen in full warrior garb as she battles a Deviant named Kro.

"We're Eternals," Gemma Chan's Sersi says. "We came here to protect humans from the Deviants."

Showing the Eternals' wide range of powers, Jolie's Thena says, "When you love something, you fight for it." As Kro appears on screen, he holds Thena in his grasp as he tells her, "You can't protect any of them."

Not convinced, Thena responds, "Let's finish this."

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-seok, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.

Angelina Jolie Eternals Credit: Marvel Entertainment

The trailer also showed fans a look at Marvel's first LGBTQ family with Henry's Phastos.

"I never in a million years thought I'd be a part of the MCU. I have always been a huge fan. I've been obsessed with the concept of superheroes and the concept of mankind needing saving," Henry told Entertainment Weekly. "And I think that when you get this group of people together, who just have these intimate senses of superpowers and saving humanity, it's something that we all kind of need. It literally brings everyone together regardless of where you're from. I'm still freaking out that I'm a part of it."

Last month, Nanjiani told Entertainment Tonight he learned so much from Jolie and Hayek on the set of the Marvel film.

"Angie, she would not go back to her trailer. She always hung out on set. She was always with everyone," he said. "So I realized what you do on camera is only part of the job."

"Salma was the one who would always have dinners and people over," Nanjiani continued. "They are amazing. I have learned so much from watching both of them. Just how to be a pro, you know? I was so impressed. They are always on time, they know all the words, they are very thoughtful about how they work and they really wanted to create a family."

He added, "So much of it is how you are with people. You create a community, you create a family, you create a group. And both of them, they go on camera, they are movie stars. They are fantastic in the movie."