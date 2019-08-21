Maddox Is a College Student! See Angelina Jolie Drop Son Off at South Korean University

Maddox is officially a college student!

The 18-year-old is seen arriving at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea with mom Angelina Jolie by his side in new photos. A second shows Maddox and Jolie touring the university with school officials.

A source previously told PEOPLE the oldest of the Jolie-Pitt children will be studying biochemistry at the institution.

“He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei,” the source said. “He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.”

The source added that while he’ll be far away from their American home base, his new school is close to the family’s Cambodian home.

“He’s very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit,” the insider said of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Yonsei University is a private research institution located in Seoul that was first established in 1885, with its current iteration opening its doors in 1957. The university is part of South Korea’s three elite SKY universities and is regarded as one of the best in the country.

The school has 19,087 undergraduate students seeking degrees, with 7,938 master students and 3,291 doctoral students rounding out its graduate school program.

The department of biochemistry, meanwhile, boasts plenty of topics for Maddox to dig into during his studies. Proteins, chemical activations, neoplasms, cells and genes are just some of the research topics the department specializes in.

Jolie previously opened up to PEOPLE about Maddox’s college plans, saying that she was “nothing but proud.”

“I look forward to all he will do,” the actress said.

Maddox’s choice to attend a South Korean school comes after he was spotted visiting universities there with Jolie back in Nov. 2018. The two visited campuses in Seoul while Jolie was in the country on an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy.