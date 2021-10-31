Angelia Jolie previously threw a Halloween costume party for the cast of Eternals while they were filming the Marvel film in the Canary Islands

Angelina Jolie Dressed in Giraffe Onesie with Heels for 'Really Fun' Halloween Party with Eternals Cast

Angelina Jolie certainly knows how to throw a Halloween party!

On Sunday, Eternals stars Lauren Ridloff and Gemma Chan both shared throwback photos from a party that Jolie, 46, previously hosted while the cast was filming the soon-to-be-released Marvel film in the Canary Islands.

Sharing a photo of herself and castmate Brian Tyree Henry dressed in Midsommar-themed costumes, Ridloff, 43, also shared a picture of herself posing beside Jolie, who was captured wearing a giraffe onesie.

"No dressing up this year, so here are some old pics from the Halloween party when @briantyreehenry and I reigned supreme for Best Costume (guess who we were) and @angelinajolie dressed up as a giraffe…Happy Halloween 👻🎃💀," Ridloff wrote alongside her post.

Chan, 38, also shared the same pics from the past Halloween outing on her own Instagram account, as well as an additional one of herself dressed as Uma Thurman's Pulp Fiction character and Eternals costar Richard Madden dressed as a skeleton.

The actress captioned the post with a single ghost emoji.

While recently chatting with Variety, the cast was asked about the Halloween party, which castmember Lia McHugh called "really fun" and said was "a pre-COVID celebration."

McHugh, 14, also noted that she dressed as an angel and Ridloff spoke in greater detail about Jolie's giraffe costume, noting that the mother of six also sported "black heels" with it.

Kumail Nanjiani, one of the other stars of the film, expressed his regret for not attending the holiday party.

"I did get an invite but I actually didn't go because we were shooting on location and I finished a couple of days before them, and [my wife] Emily [V. Gordon] was back in London so I decided to fly back and be with her instead of going to this amazing costume party," he explained to Variety.