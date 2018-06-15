Angelina Jolie 'Is Doing Great' Amid Custody Drama with Brad Pitt, Says Source 

Angelina Jolie is in a good place despite being embroiled in a difficult custody battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

“Angie is doing great and is focussing on her work. She’s doing a UN mission this weekend for World Refugee Day,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The children are proud of their mom. She teaches them to focus on others not on their own troubles,” added the source.

This time, Jolie will be traveling solo, with the kids splitting time between their dad and godparents.

The actress, 43, was joined by Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11, during a UNHCR trip to the Zataari refugee camp in Jordan back in January. There, they met with Syrians who fled the violence of the ongoing civil war in the country, including girls around Jolie’s daughters’ ages who were part of the TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading) project, which focuses on education and empowerment even in displacement.

Shiloh remains pen pals with a refugee friend she met during the visit.

Meanwhile, Pitt, 54, “is doing great,” a source close to the actor recently told PEOPLE. “He has his energy back.”

The actor is preparing to shoot Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood about the Charles Manson murders with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Before filming begins, Pitt spent time in London with kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who all live full-time overseas with Jolie as she films Maleficent 2.

“Occasionally, they have a sleepover at Brad’s, but not every week,” the source said.

A judge in Pitt, 54, and Jolie’s ongoing divorce case granted him unrestricted access to the children and set up a detailed visitation schedule for the summer months. Papers obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday stated the actress, 43, could lose primary custody of the children if she does not allow each of them them to form “a healthy and strong relationship” with their father.

A spokesperson for Jolie slammed the release of court documents on Tuesday, saying, “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children.”

“He is a great dad and always loved being with his kids,” the source says of Pitt. “He doesn’t talk badly about Angie, but he feels it’s her fault that the kids don’t want to spend more time with him.”

The actor was spotted on Wednesday taking a bike ride across the Coworth Park hotel property, only a few miles from where Jolie and the kids reside in the U.K.

Once filming starts later this summer, Pitt will go back and forth between London and Los Angeles, where he has “a very busy schedule,” the insider said. “He often attends dinner parties, socializes with friends and attends events. Brad is dating, but he is very quiet about it.”

The Okja executive producer was last seen in April with MIT professor Neri Oxman. “He has spent more time with Neri, but isn’t in a relationship with her,” the source explained. “He seems very fascinated by her.”