Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 2016 Airplane Fight Detailed in Explosive FBI Documents

Documents filed in a new legal case reveal details of Angelina Jolie's account of the argument on a private plane with Brad Pitt that led to their 2016 divorce.

Under the anonymous "Jane Doe," Jolie, 47, requested FBI documents about the 2016 plane incident be released to her under the Freedom of Information Act amid an ongoing custody battle with Pitt, 58, with whom she shares six kids.

The highly redacted documents, obtained by PEOPLE, reveal new insight on the alleged Sept. 14, 2016, incident — which came days before Jolie filed for divorce.

The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and FBI had investigated Pitt after an anonymous tip about a drunken argument he got into with Jolie while their family traveled on a private jet from France back to their Los Angeles home. Pitt allegedly got "verbally abusive" and "physical" with one of their kids on the plane, a source said at the time. Pitt denied any abuse.

The FBI closed its investigation by November of that year with no charges against Pitt. Earlier that month, DCFS also concluded its investigation into the incident earlier with no findings of abuse.

According to the FBI report, Jolie noted there was "tension" between her and Pitt, claiming that his actions that day made her feel "like a hostage" on the plane. He allegedly grabbed and shook her, pushed her into a wall and punched the plane's ceiling. When she said it appeared "like he was going to attack" one of their children for calling him a "prick" during the dispute, Jolie admitted to wrapping her arms around Pitt's neck in a chokehold-style.

She said Pitt was "becoming a monster" as he "ranted" on the plane and "mimicked the behavior of a monster and screamed at them." She and the kids were "shell-shocked" during the flight, said Jolie, who added that she was "frozen, scared and didn't know what to do" in the moment.

Additionally, Jolie alleged there was approximately $25,000 in damages to the plane caused by red wine stains, and claimed that Pitt "poured beer on" her at one point. The report said Jolie had injuries to her back and elbow plus a "rug-burn type wound" on her hand, while Pitt sustained a "scratch," which she noted "could have been from her."

A source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE that there is "nothing new here" and both he and Jolie have had these documents for years.

"It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It's standard for these type of things to not be released. Both parties had it," says the source. "There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public."

The source says Pitt "has remained silent on this issue because he knows that is the best thing for his kids, what's best for everybody. He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts to use the courts against him."

The exes, who were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019, are parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Last year, Jolie reflected on her divorce while speaking with The Guardian, saying, "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children." Jolie — who mentioned "there's a lot I can't say" — said she felt "broken" by her experiences, and that she wanted her family to find a way to move forward, "including their dad."

At the time, a source close to Pitt, who has denied allegations of physical abuse, told PEOPLE in response to Jolie's comments, "It's hard to see how continuing down this path benefits anybody."

Back when Politico first reported the FOIA case back in April, attorney Amanda Kramer told the outlet, "I'm unable to comment on the identity of Jane Doe, who has sought to preserve the family's privacy. Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for help and trauma care and legal protection for their children and themselves."

"Our client has been seeking such records for years and has been stonewalled and has had to resort to court action to receive those much-needed records," added Kramer. "Legislative remedies are necessary."

Pitt and Jolie are embroiled in another separate legal battle over Jolie's sale of her interest in Château Miraval, the South of France winery they purchased together in 2008 where they later got married in 2014 and spent several family holidays together throughout their relationship.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Bullet Train actor Pitt, who is now sober, "still has a pretty good relationship" with his kids, who "are older now [and] have their own life and friends." The insider added, "He's living his best life under the circumstances."