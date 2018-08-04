Angelina Jolie Denies Split with Lawyer as Custody Fight with Brad Pitt Enters 'New Phase'

Angelina Jolie‘s ongoing divorce with Brad Pitt is “entering a new phase,” a source says — and her lawyer, Laura Wasser, will be there by the actress’ side.

Despite a TMZ report that high-powered Hollywood divorce attorney Wasser is quitting over internal conflicts with Jolie, a spokesperson for the Oscar winner and mother of six tells PEOPLE the two are still working together.

“I’ve spoken directly to Laura,” said Jolie’s spokesperson, Mindy Nyby. “The TMZ story is not true. She’s not quitting now or in the future.”

A source close to the situation tells PEOPLE that “the characterization of problems between Laura and Angie is not true.”

TMZ reported that the 43-year-old actress was hiring another law firm, something the source confirms but says is not to replace Wasser. “Someone is misinterpreting bringing in the experts, which is common at this point in the case,” says the insider. “It’s entering a new phase.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with children Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt Charley Gallay/Getty

RELATED: Angelina Jolie ‘Happy and Relaxed’ as She Takes Kids to See Wicked in London

Jolie and Pitt, 54, first met on the 2003 set of their 2005 thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith and began publicly dating a few years later. They married in 2014, but split in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Custody of their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — has been an ongoing issue.

In June, after the exes couldn’t reach a private agreement, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).

Jolie has “tried to bridge the gap between the kids and their dad,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s worked to achieve reinstatement for them. But it’s now between Brad, his kids, and the court. The court will determine things.”

RELATED VIDEO: What the New Ruling Means in the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Custody Case

The children are living in London with Jolie right now as she filming Maleficent 2, but normally reside in Los Angeles, where Pitt also lives.

Pitt, meanwhile, has spent his court-ordered time with the kids in London and Los Angeles as he films Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.