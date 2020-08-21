Angelina Jolie shared that her 14-year-old daughter read the book the film is based on and "loved it"

Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughter Shiloh Inspired Her Latest Role in The One and Only Ivan

Angelina Jolie has one of her daughters to thank for first piquing her interest in The One and Only Ivan.

Opening up about how she got involved with the new Disney film, the Academy Award-winning actress, 45, revealed that her 14-year-old daughter Shiloh had been a big fan of the 2012 children’s book the film is based on.

“My daughter Shiloh read the book. She loved it and she loved Ivan,” Jolie said during an interview with Good Morning America on Friday. “Then I just inquired who was making it, what was happening with it.”

The One and Only Ivan tells the story of a gorilla named Ivan who lives in captivity at the Big Top Mall, alongside a number of other animals, who all begin to dream of another life after the arrival of a baby elephant named Ruby.

Jolie went on to emphasize that the film goes a lot deeper than some people may expect — and the same is true of Stella, the elephant mom she voices.

“She’s really worried that when she dies she will not leave her child in a safe place and she needs to find a way to empower others to protect her child,” Jolie explains. “That’s very different from playing an elephant in a kids movie.”

Jolie has been spending a lot of time at home with her own brood these days while self-isolating with her six children — sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh and Vivienne, 12.

"You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos," she joked during a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop. "I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

For a bit of family fun, they all enjoy watching movies together.

“We're all there. So all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea — lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pajamas, robes, snacks," said Jolie.

Although life during the coronavirus pandemic can be stressful, Jolie’s children have all been lending a helping hand at home.

“They’re all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out," she told Extra earlier this month . "We're lucky."