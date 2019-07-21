Angelina Jolie Confirms The Eternals Role at Marvel Comic-Con Panel: 'We Know What Fans Deserve'

Image zoom

Angelina Jolie is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Four months after much speculation, the actress, 44, confirmed on Saturday that she will be starring in Eternals alongside costars Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the upcoming film, which is just one of 10 forthcoming projects, is set to debut on November 6, 2020.

“I’m so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family,” Jolie said on stage. “We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is and so we are going to work very, very hard.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also gave fans an inside look at new films coming to the company alongside special guests Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as Tony Leung for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Much to the delight of fans, Feige proudly announced that Avengers Endgame has topped Avatar‘s 10-year reign as the highest-grossing film in history.

This is the latest news to come from Marvel on what’s in store for the studio after it ended a decade of story building with the epic Avengers: Endgame in April.

More details are expected to come at Disney’s D23 Expo in August.

The most recent film release has been Spider-Man: Far From Home, which debuted in theaters earlier this month.

The film has grossed over $280 million in the U.S. and over $800 million worldwide.