Jolie has been allowed to sell off her shares in the winery and estate, which is where she married Pitt back in 2014

Angelina Jolie Cleared to Sell Share of Her and Brad Pitt's Wine Label, Valued at $164 Million

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's latest legal dispute — over the former couple's $164 million French estate, Chateau Miraval — has been resolved.

According to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jolie, 46, has been allowed to sell off her shares in the winery and estate, which is where she married Pitt back in 2014, to a third party.

Jolie previously ran into problems selling her shares in Quimicum, the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, because of her and Pitt's ongoing divorce. In July, she asked a California court to allow the sale despite the fact that they were still finalizing their divorce proceedings, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

But Pitt's company, Mondo Bongo, has also separately filed a lawsuit against Jolie's company, Nouvel, regarding the estate in order to retain a majority share of it.

When the two actors first purchased their shares in Quimicum in 2008, their respective companies split the ownership 60-40, with Mondo Bongo holding the majority share. In 2013, the split evened to 50-50 when Mondo Bongo transferred some shares to Nouvel, the lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE, said.

The documents claimed Pitt, 57, sold Jolie the shares back in 2013 for a symbolic price of 1 Euro, below the true value of her stake, and is now arguing the transfer should be voided.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. Since then, they have been engaged in a custody battle over children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

The latest update in the case was earlier this month, when attorneys representing Pitt filed a petition with the California Supreme Court for a review of his ongoing custody case.