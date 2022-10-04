Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids, Hit Another in Face on 2016 Plane Flight

Angelina Jolie has responded to Brad Pitt's lawsuit over the wine company they previously co-owned together, airing some shocking new claims against her ex-husband involving their 2016 plane incident.

Tuesday's cross complaint, filed by Jolie's lawyers in Los Angeles, contains allegations about the Sept. 14, 2016, private plane altercation that led to her divorce filing days later. (A redacted FBI report that Jolie anonymously submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for earlier this year included many of the same allegations about the incident this past August.)

The new filing reads, "When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened."

The documents claim that over the course of "many tense hours" on the flight, Pitt "periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them" and "at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

Jolie "has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day," the filing reads, "but when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie's financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time."

A rep for Pitt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In his June lawsuit, Pitt accused Jolie of damaging the reputation of Château Miraval (the South of France vineyard and home they bought back in 2008) by selling her half to a stranger. Pitt said they had agreed to never sell their respective interests in the family business without the other's consent.

Tuesday's cross complaint says that Pitt's claim is "false" and "no such agreement ever existed." The filing also claimed that Jolie did offer to sell her portion to Pitt but he allegedly "demanded" she sign a non-disclosure agreement barring her from "speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

"Jolie refused to agree to such a provision, and Pitt walked away from the deal," the lawyers say in the documents.

Angelina Jolie; Brad Pitt. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When Pitt allegedly insisted he wouldn't buy Jolie's interests from her unless she signed the "gag order" to not speak out about the abuse claims, moved the negotiations to be handled by her representatives, say the documents. "Jolie could not take any more abuse," the documents add. The filing references the "traumatic breakup of their family and the years spent trying to heal their family" and notes that Jolie "never spoke publicly about the events that led to their separation."

Pitt and Jolie, who were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019, are parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and FBI had investigated Pitt after an anonymous tip about a drunken argument he got into with Jolie while their family traveled on a private jet from France back to their Los Angeles home. Pitt allegedly got "verbally abusive" and "physical" with one of their kids on the plane, a source said at the time. Pitt denied any abuse.

The FBI closed its investigation by November of that year with no charges against Pitt. Earlier that month, DCFS also concluded its investigation into the incident earlier with no findings of abuse.

Last year, Jolie reflected on her divorce while speaking with The Guardian, saying, "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children." Jolie — who mentioned "there's a lot I can't say" — said she felt "broken" by her experiences, and that she wanted her family to find a way to move forward, "including their dad."

Jolie's former business Nouvel also filed a counter complaint in this case, accusing Pitt of "waging a vindictive war against" Jolie ever since she filed for divorce back in 2016 and "masterminded" a plan to "seize control" of the winery.

In his lawsuit, Pitt's legal team said Miraval became his "passion" project that grew "into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine" through his work, and Jolie contributed "nothing to Miraval's success."

"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," read the filing from Pitt's team at the time.